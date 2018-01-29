Auto Expo 2018: More than two dozen electric vehicles from various manufacturers to be showcased

The Indian Auto Expo starting in February at Greater Noida is expected to bring almost 24 electric vehicles from various auto manufacturing companies. The electric vehicles from various segments including bikes, scooters, cars, sports cars, sports utility vehicle, buses and mini trucks will be displayed at the event.

The launch of vehicles at the Auto Expo will also give a glimpse to the road-map of the auto industry in coming years in India. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra and many other companies are going to display their to be launched or concept vehicles at the motor show. According to a report on Moneycontrol.com, Maruti Suzuki will unveil its concept off-road hybrid vehicle e-SURVIVOR in the initial days of the event. It has already announced the launch of its fully-electric 'made in India' vehicle by 2020 in the country.

Tata Motors is also expected to launch electric versions of various segments including commercial and passenger vehicles. Electric versions of the Tigor, Nano and buses are expected to be showcased at the event. According to the report the company has promised to showcase 26 smart mobility solutions during the event.

Mahindra and Mahindra, the only manufacturer of electric cars in India (e2o and e-Verito) is expected to bring electric vehicles spread across different segments two-wheeler, mini-cars, sedans, three wheeler and mini buses. Toyota, Honda, Hyundai are few of the other international brands that are planning to bring hybrid and electric vehicles at the Auto Expo 2018. Hyundai has also announced to bring electric vehicles by 2020 and is expected to launch one concept hybrid and electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2018. The hybrid is expected to come from the Ioniq family.

Renault will showcase three concepts including the Trezor, which has a top speed of 250 kmph. The French automotive brand is also expected to display the Renault Zoe with driving range of 400 kms. The two-wheeler company TVS Motor is also expected to showcase a hybrid scooter and a electric scooter at the event.