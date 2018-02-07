Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki unveils stunning Concept Future S compact SUV

Maruti Suzuki kickstarted the Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi today by unveiling its stunning Concept Future S vehicle. The Concept Future is a futuristic take of the compact SUV which was unveiled keeping in mind that a majority of the automaker's vehicles sold in India are compact cars.

The Maruti Suzuki Concept Future S is the automaker's vision of the future of compact cars, with a more practical take and ultra-modern design.

Drenched in metallic orange, the compact SUV concept features a rounded design which is raised high-enough to be called an SUV but fits the form factor of a compact car.

The LED treatment wraps the car from front to rear with a perforated grille, while sharp LED headlamps and tail lamps give it a modern and aggressive stance.

Missing from the show was the much-awaited 2018 Suzuki Swift but Maruti said that the compact car will be unveiled on 8 February at a special event.

