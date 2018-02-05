Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki could launch new editions of the Ertiga and Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki is all set to showcase a number of vehicles at Auto Expo 2018. A report now states that Maruti's list could well include a facelifted version of the Ertiga minivan and possibly even the 2018 edition of the Ciaz.

According to a report by Carwale, the Ertiga which has been spotted multiple times recently and Maruti may finally unveil the new version of its minivan at the event. Based on what has been seen on 'test mules' of the Ertiga, the new version will have a more sporty looking front with a fresh set of projector headlamps and a new bumper. The back may also feature a few changes, including new LED indicators.

Engine options are expected to be the same as the one seen in last year's version though there are rumours of an AMT variant being introduced. The information gathered so far should be taken with a grain of salt though, as Maruti is yet to officially confirm anything at the time of writing this report.

Apart from the Ertiga, a report by Overdrive also states that Maruti Suzuki may go ahead and also unveil a facelift of the Ciaz at this year's Auto Expo.The company's premium sedan is expected to feature subtle changes to its exterior as well as on the inside. As far as interior changes are concerned, the Ciaz is expected to get a new infotainment system and paddle shifts with automatic transmission.

Apart from the facelifted Ciaz and Ertiga, a major highlight for Maruti at the expo will be the 2018 Swift which has been launched recently. The company is also expected to unveil the Future S concept and the e-Survivor concept EV at the event.