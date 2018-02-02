Auto Expo 2018: Kia Motors announces the global debut of its Kia SP concept SUV along with 16 other models

Kia Motors has announced that it's Kia SP concept SUV will make its global debut at Auto Expo 2018, which is set to begin on 7 February in Delhi. The South Korean manufacturer has not mentioned anything more about the compact SUV, but we do know that the company has been working on the concept car with the Indian market in mind.

Going by the teaser image released by Kia, the Kia SP concept will arrive with a dual-tone paint job, with the roof painted white. The paint job seen in the teaser does remind us a bit of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's dual-tone variant.

As per a statement by the company, Kia will be showcasing the SP concept alongside as many as 16 of its global models at the event. This includes a range of different offerings from plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles to a number of other categories.

Kia's highlight at its pavilion will be the Stinger GT sports sedan, which outlines the best the carmaker has to offer. The Stinger GT comes with a 3.3-litre turbocharged V6 engine which produces 356 PS of power and takes less than five seconds to do a sprint to 100 kmph.

Speaking the company's India plans, Kia Motors President, Han-Woo Park said in a statement, "All of us at Kia Motors are extremely proud to take our first steps into one of world's largest automotive markets. And we are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard in the Indian auto industry."