Auto Expo 2018: Honda set to launch a new motorcycle and update 10 of its existing models at the event

The much-anticipated Auto Expo 2018 is just a couple of days away and Honda has confirmed today that it will launch a new motorcycle at the expo. Auto Expo 2018 is set to kick off on 7 February at Noida.

Apart from introducing a new motorcycle for the Indian market, Honda has also confirmed that it will update as many as 10 of its existing models. A press statement by Honda 2Wheelers India states that this will include six of its existing domestic models and four of its international variants.

Honda stated in the press release that the launch of the new motorcycle will be in line to keep its promise to launch four new motorcycles in India this year. PCX electric scooter concept which debuted at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show will also be on display for the first time since its unveiling.

Alongside the PCX scooter, the company will also have its coveted 2017 MotoGP winning bike, the RC 213V on display. The company will also pay homage to its Activa scooter lineup which has been in circulation for 17 years by displaying every generation of the scooter at the event.

The company is also organising a hands-on learning session on the special CRF 50 children's bike for kids, with the objective of educating them about road safety. Aside from its exhibits, the company will also have a dedicated 'Safe Riding Zone' in the outdoor activity area of the expo.