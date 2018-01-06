Auto Expo 2018: Facelifted Hyundai i20 with 1.2 litre petrol engine and CVT to debut at the event

The new and refreshed Hyundai i20 is all set to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2018 and it will reportedly feature a new automatic gearbox. The current (outgoing) version of the i20 with its 1.4 litre engine was introduced back in September 2016, but was reportedly not a hit amongst the Indian audience due to its high price of Rs 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

According to AutoCarIndia, the new i20 is coming with a 1.2 litre Kappa engine mated with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which gives the car an advantage of a ‘small car’ tax rate of 12.5 percent in comparison to the outgoing i20, which had a duty of 24 percent.

This tax cut has allowed Hyundai to include the automatic gearbox, which is reportedly an increasing trend in the Indian auto market, while keeping the car competitively priced with the Baleno CVT.

The Hyundai i20 is also going to be more fuel efficient with the new facelift, says the report. Also, the two-part grille of the current i20 will reportedly be replaced by a single-piece 'Cascade' grille, which was seen on the latest Verna.

Other changes, as claimed by the report, include tweaked bumpers and headlights, the upward movement of the number plate to the bootlid, and new alloy wheels design.

Auto Expo 2018 is be held in Delhi-NCR from 9 - 14 February.