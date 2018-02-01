Auto Expo 2018: 22 Motors to launch its Flow electric scooter with 2,100 W motor and anti-theft features

Gurugram-based two-wheeler company, 22 Motors will launch an electric scooter named Flow at Auto Expo 2018, which is all set to get underway next week. The Flow scooter was unveiled for the first time in November when company sources mentioned that it would be announced in February.

22 Motors, despite being a new company, has packed the Flow electric scooter with a bevy of exciting features which are not common at its expected price tag of Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000. The Flow features an appealing design along with automated geofencing and remote stop features which alert the owner in case of a theft and allows the scooter to be stopped remotely.

According to a report by Overdrive, the scooter packs in a 2,100 W electric motor which produces a peak torque of 90 Nm, providing a range of 80 km on the full charge. What makes the Flow even more interesting is that the engine takes only an hour to charge all the way up. 22 has also thrown in the ability to add two more batteries to extend the scooter's range.

The report adds that the scooter's battery comes with a warranty for up to 50,000 kms and a handy "crawl" mode where the scooter can be taken to a repair shop at a speed of 3-5 kph in case of a flat tyre.