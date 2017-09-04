Audi Q7 petrol launched in India at 67.76 lakh; delivers 255 PS of quattro power

Audi at a launch event held in Mumbai announced a petrol-powered variant of its Audi Q7 SUV. The price tag has been set at Rs 67.76 lakh and the SUV packs in plenty of punch with an all-wheel drive system that helps put every ounce of that power on to the road.

The Audi Q7 petrol arrives months after the launch of the diesel-powered Q7. The outgoing diesel model is available with a 3.0-litre TDI engine and it comes with all the bells and whistles depending on the trim or variant you choose. As for the just launched petrol Q7, both are identical in terms of functionality and features, save for the performance figures and that petrol engine.

Inside, customers will get a 2.0-litre in-line TFSI engine that churns out 255 PS of power and 370 Nm of torque. Add to this the 'quattro' all wheel drive system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox that it is enough to get you from zero to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 233 kmph.

Audi claims that its Q7 is fuel efficient as well giving up to 11.68 kmpl which is approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Customers will also get the Audi Virtual Cockpit system and an Audi Smartphone interface as well.

Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, said, "This is the year of 'Audi Reloaded' for us. 'Audi Reloaded' just doesn't mean new products or new touch points but it signifies a nimbleness to tweak the strategy as per the market demand. We have taken a strategic decision to increase our petrol mix and started off the process with the launch of the Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI in March this year. We do have some other surprises planned for this year."

The other trims of the Audi Q7 include the Premium Plus edition and the fully loaded Technology edition. The top of the line Audi Q7 petrol Technology edition is priced at Rs 74.43 lakh.