2018 Yamaha YZR-R3 unveiled with a new blue paint option; internals remain unchanged

Yamaha Motors had launched the 2016 YZF-R3 back in 2015, but was forced to discontinue its production with the shift of the industry to BS-IV emission standards. Fast forward to late 2017 and Yamaha has revealed the 2018 edition of the YZF-R3 with the same internals and a new choice of paint.

The 2018 YZF-R3 gets a new 'Yamaha Blue' colour scheme added to the choice of Raven and Vivid White. According to a report by NDTV CarandBike, Yamaha is expected to continue production of the YZF-R3 in its facility in Jakarta and import it to global markets, with sales in the US beginning in February 2018.

The 2018 edition of YZR-R3 will come with a familiar 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine paired to a six-speed transmission. The in-line engine produces 42.5 PS of power at 10,750 rpm, with a peak torque of 29.6 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The suspension also remains the same as the 2016 variant, with 41 mm forks by Kayaba on the front and KYB monoshock unit for the back.

While the international version of the Yamaha YZF-R3 is available with ABS, it is unlike that Yamaha will add that choice in the Indian market. Yamaha is yet to mention release dates in markets other than the US for now.