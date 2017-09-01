2017 Skoda Octavia RS launched in India at Rs 24.62 lakh; includes engine and suspension upgrades

The much-awaited 2017 Skoda Octavia RS has finally launched in India. Skoda India has priced the sporty sedan at Rs 24.26 lakh (ex-showroom India) and it comes with plenty of upgrades over the standard Octavia model.

Those upgrades include cosmetic changes to the exterior design (all of which are impressive for once), the engine and the suspension. While the core design has not changed, the front bumpers get a larger air dam and air scoops compared to those available on the standard model. The front grille is finished in polished black and goes well with the 17-inch black alloy rims on the sides. At the rear end, the bumper gets a matte black insert with chromed exhaust tips.

Inside, little has changed compared to the standard model, but it still manages to stand out, thanks to the RS branding on the seats, red stitching on the Alcantara leather and a bigger 9.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

As for the specifications, buyers will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine which is an upgrade over the standard motor produces 230 PS of power and is coupled to a 6-speed DSG. For the Indian market, there will only one transmission option. Apart from the engine, changes have been made to the suspension as well.

While everything is sporty, you do get the security as on the standard model as well. There are nine airbags, ESP along with Predictive Pedestrian Protection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dynamic Chassis Control and more.