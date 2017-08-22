2017 Hyundai Verna launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh; specs, features and variants

Hyundai Motor India has finally launched its 2017 Hyundai Verna for the Indian market. Pricing for the sedan starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the vehicle will be available in a total of five variants and seven colours.

The design of the new Hyundai Verna is based on Hyundai's K2 platform, keeping in mind its Fluidic 2.0 design language. There are now LED projector lamps with LED DRLs that give it a fresh and modern look. Add to this some updated 16-inch alloy wheels. Finer details include an integrated lip spoiler, located on the boot.

The 2017 Verna is the fifth generation of the sedan and has been launched in India in the E, EX, SX, SX+ and an SX(O) variants. The Verna will be offered in two engine options, a 1.6-litre petrol which churns out 123 PS of power and 151 Nm of torque and a 1.6-litre turbo-diesel that pumps out 128 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque.

Buyers going in for both engine options will get to choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

As for the trim levels, they depend on the customer's choice of engine and gearbox. Selecting a petrol automatic variant will let the owner choose between the EX and SX(O) trim. Diesel automatic customers can choose between the EX and SX+ trims.

As for the colour options, owners will be able to choose from a total of seven finishes, including four new colours, red, brown, white and orange. As for the interiors, it's a complete refresh and it now looks similar to that of the new Elantra. Add to the new looks, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and you pretty much get a complete package here.