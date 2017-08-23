A new Mitsubishi Outlander is coming to India, confirms company website; price unknown

You are here:
Autotech2 News StaffAug, 23 2017 12:37:18 IST

Mitsubishi has listed a new Outlander on its website. Sadly, there’s no launch date or price yet and the vehicle is only marked as “coming soon.”

The updated listing was reported to Team-BHP by one of its readers. Mitsubishi hasn’t revealed all the specifications of the vehicle but have revealed that it’s capable of accelerating from 0-100 kph in 11.1 seconds. The vehicle also features a CVT as well as a 6-speed sports mode with paddle shifter.

You get an electronically-controlled four-wheel drive, active stability control (ASC), a more aerodynamic front that reduces the drag coefficient by 7 percent, LED head lamps and fog lamps, an electric sunroof, rain sensing wipers and more. ABS, EBF, ASC and other such aids help maintain stability.

A hill start assist (HAS) system is also present.

Coming to the interiors, Mitsubishi is promising leather trim, a Rockford Fosgate 6.1 sound system with a 710 W, 8-channel amp. A dual-zone climate control system is included and keyless entry with push button start is supported.

Team-BHP notes that the new Outlander’s twin-slat grille is finished in chrome and that the design of the headlights has been revised.

The vehicle has launched in various countries with a base model using a 2-litre petrol engine delivering 110 kW of power and 190 Nm of torque. Higher-end variants support a 110 kW, 360 Nm unit with a 2.27-litre diesel engine as well as a petrol variant with a 2.4-litre 124 kW motor generating 220 Nm of torque.

We don't which, if any, of these engines, are coming to India.


